Judge: GOP petition blocking virus rules is unconstitutional

Louisiana Politics

by: , KEVIN McGILL

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the coronavirus, while Attorney General Jeff Landry, center, and LSU football coach Ed Orgeron listen, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. A Louisiana judge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate and other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions.

Sixty-five Republican state House members recently invoked a 2003 state law provision allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to force an end to a governor’s declared public health emergency.

State Judge William Morvant agreed with Edwards on Thursday that the provision violates the state constitution’s requirement that a law be approved by both legislative bodies.

Meanwhile, the state reported that new COVID-19 cases grew by 2,173 in the past two days. But hospitalizations dropped from 684 to 676

To read responses from both Gov. Edwards and A.G. Landry, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories