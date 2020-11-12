Judge: GOP petition blocking virus rules is unconstitutional

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the coronavirus, while Attorney General Jeff Landry, center, and LSU football coach Ed Orgeron listen, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. A Louisiana judge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate and other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions.

Sixty-five Republican state House members recently invoked a 2003 state law provision allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to force an end to a governor’s declared public health emergency.

State Judge William Morvant agreed with Edwards on Thursday that the provision violates the state constitution’s requirement that a law be approved by both legislative bodies.

Meanwhile, the state reported that new COVID-19 cases grew by 2,173 in the past two days. But hospitalizations dropped from 684 to 676

To read responses from both Gov. Edwards and A.G. Landry, click here.