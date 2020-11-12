Judge: GOP petition blocking virus rules is unconstitutional

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions.
Sixty-five Republican state House members recently invoked a 2003 state law provision allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to force an end to a governor’s declared public health emergency.
State Judge William Morvant agreed with Edwards on Thursday that the provision violates the state constitution’s requirement that a law be approved by both legislative bodies.
Meanwhile, the state reported that new COVID-19 cases grew by 2,173 in the past two days. But hospitalizations dropped from 684 to 676
