Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House

Louisiana Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
House Committee Cuts $500 Million from Louisiana State Budget_-3713481714219266603

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker from Jefferson Parish has abruptly resigned from his elected position only a year after taking office.

The House of Representatives clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday that Republican Rep. Charles Henry submitted his resignation to the House speaker Monday, effective immediately.

Henry was elected to the seat in 2019. Previously, he had been chief of staff for Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Henry released a statement citing his son’s birth and the pandemic.

He says: “Like so many Americans, I’ve had to shift priorities.”

He says he’s been thinking about resigning for months and decided to do it now so an election can be held before the legislative session.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories