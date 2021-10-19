Hurricane Ida’s damage forces Louisiana voting site changes

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Louisiana Lawmakers are preparing to start their tour to discuss redistricting across the state. Lawmakers are planning to start their tour at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Organizers for the tour say legislators are hoping to engage with the public to hear their comments and allow the citizens to participate in the process.

According to a release sent by Power Coalition, a community action group, political redistricting happens every 10 years after the census and it is used as an opportunity to draw new political district boundaries based on the population changes. The Coalition says the goal of redistricting is to create equitable and competitive political districts. The Coalition also makes note that the communities in Louisiana have not had a say in how their homes are mapped out or represented.