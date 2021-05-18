House backs hunting, fishing license fee hikes on second try

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It took two votes and a slew of rewrites, but a wide-ranging effort to restructure Louisiana’s hunting and fishing licenses and boost fees charged on recreational and commercial license-holders won the backing of the House.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is pushing the measure by Republican Rep. Tony Bacala to help raise millions more annually for the agency and fill some budget gaps.

The House initially voted 68-28 for the bill, but it needed 70 votes to pass. Bacala agreed to remove some fee hikes and lengthened the phase-in period for the changes.

Then, lawmakers approved the bill in a 79-20 vote Tuesday. It heads next to the Senate.