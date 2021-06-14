Governor Edwards signs twenty more bills into law

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an infant.

According to Monroe Police, the crash took place on June 10 shortly before 2:30 P.M. at the intersection of Magnolia Cove and Sterlington Road. While at a stop sign, a 2020 Toyota 4 Runner was struck by a 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck after it left the roadway.