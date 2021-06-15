Governor Edwards signs another 50 bills into law

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards’ office has released another list of bills that have been signed into law.

Below is the list of all 50 bills from the 2021 Legislative Session that are now laws for the state of Louisiana: