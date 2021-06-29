Governor Edwards signs 4 more bills into law from 2021 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly two weeks after the 2021 Legislative Session ends, the governor has signed four more bills into law.
The following is a list of the new state laws:
- ACT 459—SB 36 Provides relative to net operating loss deductions on Louisiana corporation income.
- ACT 460—SB 97 Provides for advanced recycling facilities and processes for the conversion of certain recovered materials.
- ACT 461—SB 149 Provides for a special election for submission of proposed constitutional amendments to the electors.
- ACT 462—HB 395 Provides relative to the unlawful posting of criminal activity.