Governor Edwards signs 4 more bills into law from 2021 Legislative Session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly two weeks after the 2021 Legislative Session ends, the governor has signed four more bills into law.

The following is a list of the new state laws:

  1. ACT 459—SB 36 Provides relative to net operating loss deductions on Louisiana corporation income.
  2. ACT 460—SB 97 Provides for advanced recycling facilities and processes for the conversion of certain recovered materials.
  3. ACT 461—SB 149 Provides for a special election for submission of proposed constitutional amendments to the electors.
  4. ACT 462—HB 395 Provides relative to the unlawful posting of criminal activity. 

