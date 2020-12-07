Gov. John Bel Edwards to travel to White House Tuesday for summit on COVID-19 vaccine

The White House in Washington, is seen early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, the morning after incumbent President Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that he will travel to the White House to participate in Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, alongside other governors and Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services where he is expected to offer his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Edwards says he will also discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The summit, will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other state, local and private sector officials, Edwards said.

Stacy Hall, Director of the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Program, will travel with the governor.

Governor Edwards will also participate in a panel that is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and will be streamed online only at whitehouse.gov/live.