(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that he will travel to the White House to participate in Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, alongside other governors and Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services where he is expected to offer his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Edwards says he will also discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The summit, will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other state, local and private sector officials, Edwards said.
Stacy Hall, Director of the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Program, will travel with the governor.
Governor Edwards will also participate in a panel that is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and will be streamed online only at whitehouse.gov/live.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Reggie Thomas is the first African-American to win a city-wide race in Lafayette
- Years of research laid groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots
- Natalie Desselle Reid, star of ‘B.A.P.S.’ and ‘Eve,’ dies at 53
- Gov. John Bel Edwards to travel to White House Tuesday for summit on COVID-19 vaccine
- Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news