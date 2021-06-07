Gov. Edwards signs several bills including one to expand medical marijuana options

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed thirty-one new bills into law. One of those bills will expand medical marijuana options to include smokable options.

Here is a list of bills that have been signed into law from the 2021 Legislative Session:

*Edit: a previous version of this article said that the governor signed a bill to decriminalize marijuana.