Former Lt. Governor James “Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris, Jr. Dies at 99

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The current Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser, also issued his condolences to the Fitzmorris family.

“Cher and I are saddened to learn of the passing of one of Louisiana’s greatest ambassadors, Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris, last night. Before supporting my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, former Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris asked me to promise to him and the people of Louisiana that regardless who won Governor, I would work with the Governor and never talk badly about our state’s top official. When I asked why, Fitz said, ‘Because the only way you can do the best for Louisiana is if you and the Governor work together.’ His ability to unite differing views for a common good is what made him so effective for our state. I told him recently how valuable his counsel was, that I kept my word for the good of Louisiana and that I loved him. Wisdom and discipline like FItz’ merits our appreciation. So does his relentless love for our great state. God Bless Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris. He embodied everything that’s right about public service.”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) (July 1, 2021 12:38 pm) — On Wednesday morning, Governor John Bell Edwards released a statement regarding the passing of former Gov. James “Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris, Jr.

He served as lieutenant governor from 1972-1980.

The contributions made by former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris to Louisiana are too many to be mentioned and too great to be measured.” said Gov. Edwards.

Edwards also mentioned what a great man he was.

“Always humble and a true gentleman, he led a life of exemplary and selfless service to country and state. Jimmy was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, twice elected as lieutenant governor, served as president of the Louisiana Senate, and also served as a New Orleans City councilman. He was heralded for his work to promote and grow tourism and industry. Among our greatest public servants, Jimmy was well and widely known for his civility, honesty, and leadership. He was a devout Catholic, and Jimmy’s life was a testament to his faith and his love for family and neighbor. Please join me and Donna in praying for his children, family, friends, and all who knew him.”