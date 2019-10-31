Spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana, issues statement regarding President Trump coming to Monroe

(10/31/19) – A spokesperson from the Edwards campaign has made a statement regarding President Trump’s announcement to come to Monroe to rally support for Edwards’ opponent Republican Eddie Rispone.

The following is the statement from Eric Holl, spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana:

It’s no surprise that when it’s time for politicking, the President is doing what’s expected of him and supporting a member of his political party. But when it comes time for governing, Gov. Edwards will continue the good working relationship he and President Trump have had. Gov. Edwards has been to the White House nine times to visit with the president on issues important to Louisiana like infrastructure, criminal justice reform, and the opioid epidemic. While Eddie Rispone is focused on Washington, D.C., Gov. Edwards is focused on Louisiana, and bringing people together to move our state forward. Eric Holl, spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana

