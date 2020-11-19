Early voting starts Friday in Louisiana’s runoff elections

Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election Day, in the Mid City section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters will start casting ballots Friday as the weeklong early voting period begins in a slate of December runoffs.

At the top of the Dec. 5 ballot is a runoff to determine which Republican will take over an open U.S. House seat representing northeast and central Louisiana.

The only statewide ballot issue is a constitutional amendment involving whether to allow out-of-state residents to be members on Louisiana’s higher education management boards.

Other local one-on-one candidate contests also remain to be decided.

That includes judgeships, the New Orleans district attorney’s seat and the Baton Rouge mayor’s race.