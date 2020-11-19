Early voting starts Friday in Louisiana’s runoff elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters will start casting ballots Friday as the weeklong early voting period begins in a slate of December runoffs.
At the top of the Dec. 5 ballot is a runoff to determine which Republican will take over an open U.S. House seat representing northeast and central Louisiana.
The only statewide ballot issue is a constitutional amendment involving whether to allow out-of-state residents to be members on Louisiana’s higher education management boards.
Other local one-on-one candidate contests also remain to be decided.
That includes judgeships, the New Orleans district attorney’s seat and the Baton Rouge mayor’s race.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Arkansas doctors urge more virus limits as cases rise
- Second stimulus checks: Why you shouldn’t expect a deal before the end of 2020
- ‘Dateline’: Revelations about Fort Hood soldier’s mysterious death inspire movement
- Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon
- A division among Democrats: Can the party unite after mixed election results?