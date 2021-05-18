Divisive Louisiana House leader out from chairman’s job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo is out of his legislative leadership position after weeks of racial tensions stemming from his handling of a bill that sought to limit classroom discussions about racism.

The Republican lawmaker Tuesday said he was removed as chairman of the House Education Committee and accused GOP House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of “sacrificing” him to satisfy Black lawmakers.

Schexnayder wouldn’t immediately discuss the decision. The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Tanner Magee, said Garofalo was asked to temporarily step down for the rest of the legislative session, but not for the full term.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus had called for Garofalo’s ejection from the chairman’s job.