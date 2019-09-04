Deputies investigating vandalizing of State Representative candidate’s campaign signs

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) — (9/4/19) According to a District 68 candidate in Louisiana, many of his campaign signs were vandalized over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Elect Tommy Dewey Campaign, the “first two signs were seen near Siegen and Perkins.”

***Disclaimer: Some readers may find this picture offensive:

“The defacement of our campaign signs is unacceptable,” Dewey says, “my family and I are extremely disheartened to see these words written on our signs, and we are praying for those responsible. I don’t understand the motive to these actions, but I hope it’s not because I’m a military veteran or former police officer.” If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact the Elect Tommy Dewey Campaign or the local Baton Rouge Police.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it is “currently investigating this matter.”