Democrats: Judge should move now to redraw districts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by eight southeast Louisiana Democrats says a New Orleans judge should prepare now to redraw the state’s congressional district map.

The lawsuit says the Democratic governor and a majority Republican Legislature won’t be able to agree on a plan ahead of next year’s elections.

And it says using the current plan after population shifts measured in the latest census would be unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed in state court in New Orleans late Monday, the same day new U.S. Census figures were released. Similar lawsuits were announced Tuesday in two other states.