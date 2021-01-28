COVID-19 worries for Louisiana GOP party elections Saturday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Plans for the 230-member governing body of Louisiana’s Republican Party to hold an in-person meeting Saturday at a church have drawn concerns about whether the space offers enough protections from a coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting of the Republican State Central Committee will be held at a Baptist church in Baton Rouge and includes elections for party leadership.

GOP officials say seats will be blocked off to provide social distancing and masks will be required. But it’s unclear that any mask enforcement effort will be made.

Committee member Eddie Rispone suggested the church with its capacity for 600 people is too small. Rispone has criticized the party chairman’s leadership.