Congressman Ralph Abraham says he’ll buy tickets for congresswomen to leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham says he’ll pay for four minority congresswomen to leave the country, piggybacking off comments by President Donald Trump.

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

Trump tweeted Sunday that the “progressive” Democrat congresswomen should go back to the “broken and crime infested places” they came from. He said they hail from countries whose governments are the most inept in the world.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The comment was directed toward U.S. natives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib and naturalized citizen, Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in 1992.

Abraham tweeted Monday that the congresswoman have said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. The gubernatorial candidate said he’d pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell him where they’d rather be.

Tuesday morning, President Trump followed up on those July 14 tweets, saying they were not racist tweets.