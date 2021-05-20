Central pieces of tax swap plan stalled in Louisiana House

FILE – In this April 12, 2021 file photo, Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, talks with Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La. Republican House leaders planned to try again Thursday, May 20 to pass a complicated income tax swap that is the centerpiece of a bid to overhaul Louisiana’s tax structure, hoping to salvage the effort as time runs short in the legislative session. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House leaders plan to try again to pass a complicated income tax swap that is the centerpiece of a bid to overhaul Louisiana’s tax structure, as time runs short in the legislative session.

The constitutional amendment fell four votes short of passage Wednesday night and is expected to come back up for House debate Thursday.

It’s is part of a push to get rid of a tax deduction for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering personal income tax rates.

Democrats trying to gain traction for tax breaks aimed at helping the poor helped block passage of the constitutional amendment hoping to gain leverage in the tax negotiations.