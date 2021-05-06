Cassidy issues statement after visit with President Biden

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La. More than a dozen unions and citizens’ groups say unemployed workers will demonstrate at U.S. senators’ offices in nine Louisiana cities to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut that benefit to $200 a week on top of state unemployment pay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement after he and other Louisiana leaders met with President Biden in Louisiana.

According to Sen. Cassidy, he spoke with the president about Louisiana’s infrastructure needs. Cassidy says he stressed the need for disaster assistance following the record breaking 2020 hurricane season and winter storms.

Here is what he had to say after his meeting:

“On the Bonnet Carré Spillway going back to Baton Rouge from Kenner—just met with President Biden. We talked about a couple things on the tarmac. I raised the issue of a disaster relief package—our state has been hit by hurricanes and winter storms and other things. He said he would work with us on it. Second, we also talked about infrastructure. That’s why he came. I like our plan better—twice as much money for roads and bridges and only costs about a quarter as much. Hopeful we get to common ground.” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s remarks after speaking with President Biden.

