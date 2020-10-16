Cassidy has financing advantage in Louisiana US Senate race

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s chief Democratic challenger matched his fundraising prowess in the latest quarter.

But Louisiana’s Republican incumbent still has millions more in the bank for the final days of campaigning ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins jumped into the Senate race late in July. That gave the Democratic contender only a few months to draw in donor cash to challenge Cassidy’s reelection bid.

Perkins’s campaign reported raising more than $1.3 million in the fundraising period that ended Sept. 30.

Cassidy received more than $1.4 million during that time. But Cassidy had more than $4.5 million remaining in his campaign account, compared to Perkins’ $681,000.