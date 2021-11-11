Candidates running for State Representative for District 16 voice their plans if elected this Saturday

Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana elections taking place this Saturday November 13th and the district 16 seat is currently vacant.

There are three candidates in the race who are looking to fill that seat.

Election day is just a couple days away and we got a chance to reach out and talk with the candidates who in race running to be the State Representative for District 16. Charles Bradford and Adrian Fisher spoke (KTVE/KARD) about their campaign and plans on why they should be elected into the seat and why voters should come and vote this election day.

“I hope to expand the economy in Northeast Louisiana like the airport, train the Amtrak we’re trying to bring in this area” says Charles Bradford.

Both candidates have a vision of what they can bring to Northeast Louisiana and they hope the people can come out and cast their vote.

Andrian Fisher said “I like to be at the table for the decision being made that shape how we live and that’s why I’m running I wanna be at the table to help shape those decision”.

The 3rd candidate in the state representative District 16 race Alicia Calvin, we reached out to get in contact with her to get a statement for her campaign but we did not get any response.