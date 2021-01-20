Candidate qualifying begins in Louisiana congressional races

State Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond resigned to work for the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidate registration has opened for Louisiana’s March 20 election to fill two vacant U.S. House seats.

The New Orleans-based 2nd District seat is open after Democrat Cedric Richmond left the position to work for the Biden administration.

The 5th District seat covering northeast and central Louisiana is unfilled because Republican Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in to Congress.

His widow, Julia Letlow, intends to register for the race Thursday. Meanwhile, four contenders for the 2nd District seat signed up Wednesday, including state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans and community activist Gary Chambers of Baton Rouge.

Qualifying continues through Friday.