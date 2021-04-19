Bill would end Louisiana permit mandate for concealed carry

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State senators have started advancing a bill that would strip Louisiana’s requirement that gun owners must have a permit to carry concealed firearms.

A Senate judiciary committee narrowly backed the proposal by Republican Sen. Jay Morris.

Monday’s 3-2 vote sending the bill to the full Senate fell along party lines. Republicans supported the measure while Democrats opposed it.

The measure would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun if the person isn’t legally barred from having a firearm.

Supporters argue the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.

Opponents argue the proposal could jeopardize public safety by eliminating a gun training requirement.