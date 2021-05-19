Bill to expand Louisiana early voting nears final passage

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections has edged closer to final passage after gaining support from the Senate’s elections oversight committee.

Several other Republican-led states are working to limit voter access to the polls. But Louisiana’s majority-GOP Legislature has largely avoided such discussions.

The bid to increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days has won bipartisan support.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the proposal by Democratic Rep. Frederick Jones without objection.

That backing sent the measure to the full Senate for debate. It already won overwhelming support from the House.