Bill targeting critical race theory divides La. lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Republican Louisiana lawmaker has stalled his proposal to bar K-12 schools and colleges from teaching such concepts as critical race theory.

But St. Bernard Parish Rep. Ray Garofalo said Tuesday that he still intends to try to push forward with it. Garofalo chairs the House Education Committee.

His proposal faces widespread opposition from education officials and others. Discussion of the measure Tuesday provoked an acrimonious, five-hour hearing with Garofalo defending the bill from critics who said he was proposing to stifle free speech and ignore the country’s long history of racism and sexism. Garofalo said he was trying to take “politics out of the classroom.”