Attempt to recall Louisiana governor falls far short, fails

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about his decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Efforts to remove Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards from office because of complaints about his coronavirus restrictions and mask mandate have failed.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says all parishes but one have completed counting signatures on a petition seeking to recall the Democratic governor, and the numbers have fallen far below what is needed to force a recall election.

The Secretary of State’s office says nearly 27,000 signatures have been submitted. That’s less than 1% of registered voters. The petition was filed on Aug. 29.

To be successful, supporters needed to get signatures from 20% of voters within 180 days. That’s nearly 600,000 signatures.