Ahead of Biden visit, Louisiana senator presses disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is asking President Joe Biden ahead of his Thursday visit to Louisiana to back disaster aid to help the state with recovery from the 2020 hurricanes.

Louisiana’s Republican senior senator and Democratic Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley sent a letter to the White House seeking support for disaster assistance for communities dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and winter weather that struck over the last year.

The letter was sent as Biden was scheduled Thursday to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles.

Lake Charles was hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards also has requested federal recovery aid.