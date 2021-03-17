AG: Louisiana petitions court to intervene as Biden moves to insure welfare benefits for immigration applicants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Attorney General Jeff Landry says he has added Louisiana to the list of states seeking to uphold a law that grants federal officials the ability to reject applications for visas, green cards, or entry into the United States if the applicants have a history of using public benefits and welfare.

“President Trump updated our Nation’s immigration policy to ensure prospective immigrants be able to support themselves financially, not be primarily dependent on food stamps, cash assistance, Medicaid, Section 8 housing, and other government welfare,” Landry said.

“If this latest legal surrender by the Biden Administration goes unchecked, Joe Biden will add even more burden on our already overstrained welfare programs for Americans most in need.”



The legal move comes amid a request by the Biden Administration to dismiss an upcoming case before the United States Supreme Court which challenges the “public charge” definition in the Immigration and Nationality Act.



Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia filed the motion to intervene in City and County of San Francisco; County of Santa Clara v. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, et al. late Wednesday.

The filing highlights the exceptionally important and hotly debated issues at play, including the costs imposed on the states, Landry said.



“Because invalidation of the Public Charge Rule will impose injury on the States – estimated at $1.01 billion in foregone savings in transfer payments for all states annually – and all of the requirements for intervention are met, this Court should grant this motion,” argued Attorney General and his colleagues.

“The presence of the moving States here will ensure that the broad perspective of the several states is represented.”