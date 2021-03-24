AG Landry providing details about lawsuit against the Biden administration

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is among those who spoke about a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday morning.

Joining AG Landry at the news conference were special guests and various members of the Louisiana Legislature.

The major announcement centered around a “13-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration,” according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

AG Landry states that President Biden’s ban is an attack on Louisiana energy.

The lawsuit states, “The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and Mineral Leasing Act set out specific statutory duties requiring executive agencies to further the expeditious and safe development of the abundant energy. In compliance with those statutes, the Department of the Interior has for decades issued leases for the development of oil and natural gas on public lands and offshore waters.”

The thirteen states involved in the lawsuit are:

Louisiana

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Georgia

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

The news conference took place at the Louisiana Department of Justice.