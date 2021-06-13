Louisiana Police Department announces passing of officer while on duty

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday afternoon, Slidell Police Officer Theresa Simon suffered what is being reported as a massive heart attack while on duty.

Officer Simon was immediately rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital, but all lifesaving measures attempted were unsuccessful – resulting in her passing.

Officer Theresa Simon (Photo: NOPD)

Officer Simon graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University and earned her degree in Criminal Justice.

She began her career with the Slidell Police Department in 2002, and was eventually selected to represent the SPD on the former reality TV show, ‘Live PD.’

Just this past week, Officer Simon passed her exam for a promotion to sergeant.

“This is a big loss to our law enforcement family and citizens of Slidell,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “Officer Simon served and protected this city for over a decade and touched the lives of many. She is married to current Slidell Police Lieutenant Kevin Simon and has two loving sons, ages 2 and 10.

“Please keep the Simon family in your thoughts and prayers as this will be a very difficult time for them, as well as all of us here at the Slidell Police Department.”

Service and funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.