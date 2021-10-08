Louisiana OMV to apply new interpreting services at field offices

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and LanguageLine Solutions are partnering to offer a on-demand and free language interpretation service to non-English and limited English speaking customers. LanguageLine phone interpreting services connects OMV customers with a highly trained interpreter and the services are available to over 240 languages at all OMV field offices.

Customers can verbally notify OMV employees of their preferred language or select it on the language ID card. Louisiana OMV employees will connect the visitor to an interpreter via a dual handset phone.

The interpreter will assist customers with concise, effective, and clear communication while OMV employees process their requested motor vehicle service. Customers who have appointments are encouraged to note a need for interpretation when booking their time slot.

To view a complete list of OMV offices that are open by appointment, please visit www.expresslane.org.

The services are not available to customers who visit an OMV field office for testing purposes. If an applicant does not have a clear understanding of the written English language, they may bring a translator to assist with any class knowledge test.