BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some Louisiana higher education students now have another way to get financial assistance. According to the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance or LOSFA, the M.J. Foster Promise Program was named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster.

LOSFA reported that the program is a new 10.5 million dollar annual state fund that will provide financial support for students to earn credentials that align to high-demand jobs in Louisiana’s growing industry sectors.

According to LOSFA, the Board of Regents (BOR) will administer the M.J. Foster Promise Program through LOSFA. LOSFA reported that the program will be available to all Louisiana residents (21-years-old or older), with individual student awards available on a first-come, first-served basis.

LOSFA stated that to be eligible for the program students must qualify for financial support and pursue a career in one of the five high-demand fields including:

Construction

Healthcare

Information technology

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

LOSFA reported that the promise funds can be used over a period of three years to cover tuition and fees, but no additional funds will be rebated to students. According to LOSFA, the award amount is 3,200 dollars per award year, but students may receive a maximum award amount of 6,400 dollars if enrolled in a high-cost program. LOSFA stated that if a student does not meet the continuation requirements they can file for an exception.

The program will involve all public two-year postsecondary institutions in the state. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Louisiana State University at Eunice, Southern University at Shreveport, and accredited proprietary schools licensed by the BOR are eligible to use M.J. Foster Promise funds.

LOSFA reported that the program will start on July 1, 2022, but prospective students may begin applying now. For more information on the M.J. Foster Promise Program, click here.