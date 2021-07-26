Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles updates new mask policy

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In order to help stop the spread of Covid-19 facial covering will be required inside of all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

and it will go into effect starting July 26th.

This new safety protocol takes place after an increased number of Covid-19 cases throughout the state of Louisiana.

The OMV says all customers should wear a mask once inside, and if they don’t have one, one will be provided.

In an issue statement, OMV commissioner, Karen St. Germain says; quote ” “Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees.”

“To me I don’t really think it matters because you can get it either way with it or without it. my son wears it everywhere he goes, but i don’t.” Says a local resident, Wendy Clark.

On the other hand, other local residents say safety precautions should still be followed.

“I don’t have a problem with the government putting in the mask mandate. it’s perfectly fine with me to keep myself safe and others too.” Says Cynthia Foyd.

“I really do care, and we all should wear a mask but the only reason i don’t have a mask on right now is because my friend didn’t have a mask and we’re gonna be inside together. It should be mandatory.” Says

Ratisha Jackson.

Meanwhile, after speaking to a few local chain corporations, they say mask restrictions are still recommended for non vaccinated customers, and other chains say it is preferred but not mandatory.

A few other local food restaurants stated that masks policy will remain for employees only.