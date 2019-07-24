LOUISIANA NEWS: 2-month-old girl taken into child services custody after parents, grandmother found living in filth, drugs found in home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A welfare check at a Lake Charles home resulted in the arrest of the parents of a 2-month-old and the arrest of the child’s grandmother.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received a call requesting a welfare check at a home on Goodman Road after someone complained that the parents of a 2-month-old baby girl were possibly smoking illegal narcotics inside the home with the baby present.

Deputies say when they arrived they found the home unclean, no running water, food, or formula. They say roaches and flies were also found inside the home.

Additionally, detectives say, they found the infant was dirty and wearing a soiled diaper and had such a severe case of diaper rash that the diaper had to be removed by emergency medical personnel.

The child also had sores on her body and appeared to malnourished, detectives said.

Anthonette Thibodeaux

Herbert Thibodeaux Jr.

Crystal Roberts

Deputies say when they spoke to the parents, 37-year-old Crystal J. Roberts, and 34-year-old Herbert J. Thibodeaux, Jr., and the grandmother, 58-year-old Anthonette K. Thibodeaux, all of Lake Charles, they admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana in front of the child.

During a later search of the home deputies say they located illegal narcotics.

All three were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The child’s parents were charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile; Illegal Use of a CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of synthetic marijuana.

Thibodeaux was charged with illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of synthetic marijuana. Judge Robert Wyatt set her bond at $6,000.

The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was put in the custody of the Department of Child & Family Services.