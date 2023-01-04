MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines.

Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that although she has played at casinos in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Paragon Casino Resort is her favorite.

Klein said she was “very excited and surprised,” to learn of her winnings and stated, “Paragon is my happy place.” Rakin’ Bacon is one of her favorite games, plus Jeopardy and Top Dollar. Klein will use the winnings to cover some upcoming important expenses, including her wedding.

“Paragon Casino Resort couldn’t be more thrilled to start 2023 with a jackpot for one of our Club Paragon members,” said Paragon Casino Resort General Manager, Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. “Congratulations to Ms. Klein and all Paragon patrons who win in this new year.”

Throughout the month of January, Paragon Casino Resort is offering numerous opportunities to Club Paragon members and guests to win big. Patrons are invited to restock after the holidays during Paragon’s drink of choice giveaway running select Saturdays and Sundays in January, participate in a Hump Day kiosk game special on Wednesdays or play to receive the gift of a brand-new bedding set on select Fridays and Saturdays in January. Additionally, the Market Place buffet has a new Saturday dinner special – all-you-can-eat barbeque ribs with a selection of sauces and delicious sides and entrees.

For more details on any of Paragon’s casino specials, upcoming shows and events, visit paragoncasinoresort.com or call (318) 253-1946.