Louisiana National Guard engineers deploy to Middle East

A family member says farewell to a Soldier of the Louisiana National Guard’s 527th Engineer Battalion after their deployment ceremony in Ruston, La., Feb. 28, 2021. The unit will join approximately 2,000 Louisiana guardsmen deployed to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has announced they have sent some of their members to the Middle East.

The LANG says their 527th Engineer Battalion and 1022nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company held several ceremonies and farewell events throughout the state Feb. 21 and 28, before they left Louisiana.

Several of the guard members are from Ruston and West Monroe and more than 300 guardsmen will deploy to the Middle East in support of Operations Spartan Shield, Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve to perform engineer construction operations. The LANG says including premobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas, the soldiers will be away from home for nearly one year.

This is both units’ second overseas deployment since 9/11. These engineer units also play key roles in the state’s emergency operations and have provided support for many state emergencies.