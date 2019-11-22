Louisiana museums seek public feedback

New Orleans, La. (11/22/19)— The Louisiana State Museum system (LSM) is asking for public feedback to enhance the state’s museum experience.

With the support of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the LSM has started a project to study and assess its museum systems. The goal of this project is to design and implement a system to improve LSM’s operations, finances, fundraising, community image, programming, attendance, facilities, and staff to make it a more efficient, entrepreneurial, and accountable cultural institution for generations to come.

Therefore, the LSM is encouraging everyone to take a 5-10 minute survey by November 30. At the end of the survey, you’ll have the option to enter your contact information to be entered into a drawing to win one of five Family and Friends Membership packages, which includes free admission for two and any children under 18 years of age to any and all public LSM properties.

To take the survey and enter the drawing for your chance to win, click here.

