ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police report that a man wanted for murder was arrested in Avoyelles Parish after a three-hour standoff with cops yesterday, April 6.

Gary Turner, Jr., of Abbeville, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the March 18 shooting death of Freddy Gomezsoto, 18, of Abbeville.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman said detectives got credible information that Turner was in a home in Cottonport, La.. Officers from the Cottonport Police Department, the Moreauville Police Department, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded the home, and the standoff began. Turner was armed with a handgun.

Turner eventually surrendered to negotiators and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail. Authorities returned Turner to Vermilion Parish this morning, April 7.