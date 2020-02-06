Louisiana mother sentenced after pleading guilty to child cruelty

UPDATE: GLENMORA, La. (AP) (2/6/2020) — Several charges have been dropped for a Louisiana mother who was once accused of trafficking children for sexual purposes.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports 35-year-old Lacey Chandler pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile Monday. The plea deal allowed other charges against her to be dropped.

Chandler and five others were arrested in August 2018 following a complaint from the state Department of Child and Family Services. Officials say her three daughters had tested positive for meth.

Chandler was sentenced to hard labor, supervised probation and given credit for time served. It was also recommended that she get help for substance abuse.

ORIGINAL: GLENMORA, La. (AP) (9/11/19) — A Louisiana mother accused of trafficking a child for sexual purposes has been denied a bond reduction.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports a trial date was set on Thursday for 35-year-old Lacey Renee Chandler.

The trial is expected to begin Feb. 3. Chandler is in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $130,000 bond.

Chandler is one of five people arrested by Glenmora police in August 2018 following a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services. Officials say Chandler’s 6-year-old, 4-year-old and newborn daughter tested positive for meth.

Chandler has pleaded not guilty to counts including trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, cruelty to juveniles, child desertion, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and using drugs in the presence of minors.

