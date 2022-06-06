LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette mother is crying out to the public for help locating her runaway daughter who is 14.

Eva Davis is the youngest daughter of JoAnna Anderson, a single mother.

Anderson said she reported her teen missing to Lafayette Police last month on May 27.

She says she has done everything to promote positivity, always moving forward and being productive to her children.

“I would be OK with her being with someone who was pushing her in a positive direction, but I don’t even know who she’s with, so I can’t tell what she’s being pushed into. I do know whoever she’s with, they haven’t contacted police and they haven’t spoken up or said anything.”

Anderson says her daughter took the opportunity to run away while she was away from home working her part time job as a Door Dash delivery driver.

She says this is not her daughter’s first time running away.

“I learned from my oldest daughter that she had a backpack, so this was planned. She was prepared to do this, and I having to work gave her the opportunity.”

Anderson is concerned that she may have had a grip that was too tight.

“People might say that I sheltered her, but I think our kids need some sheltering with the way the world is these days. As a parent, you try to do everything you can to ensure that your kids have everything they need.”

Eva Davis, 14

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 77% of endangered runaways reported were between 15-17 years old.

87% of the missing children had at least one reported risk factor: physical or sexual abuse, family conflict, struggling to manage mental health, being with a friend, romantic partner, or biological family, etc.

“It is so unfortunate that they have so many negative influences in this world these days, and a lot of things I know have come from her school, among her peers and things like that.”

Anderson says she believes her daughter is with someone she knows.

“I’m not sure what it is that a person may be doing to influence her in a negative way. Nowadays, I don’t even know what to do to keep her from this negative that she’s hearing.”

In hopes that her daughter sees this report, Anderson cried out.

“Eve, I love you. We love you, we just want the best for you and wherever you are you know you can call me.”

If you can help locate Eva Davis contact Lafayette Police Department or your local 911.