JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana are in trouble with the law after an investigation involving multiple organizations led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and what the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries call, “illegally harvested game.”

On March 31, Ross M. Adam, 39, of Grand Isle, and Mark K. Cheramie, 29, of Lockport, were taken to the Jefferson Parish Jail after the completion of an investigation involving the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and Grand Isle Police Department.

The investigation started at 11:30 a.m. when law enforcement landed on Fifi Island.

“When the investigators arrived on Fifi Island they found Adam and Cheramie in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and seven firearms,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says law enforcement also found the duo with “three freshly harvested migratory game birds.”

Adam and Cheramie are both facing these charges:

Possession of methamphetamines

Possession of controlled dangerous substance with a firearm and drug paraphernalia

Along with those charges, Ross M. Adam was “cited for failing to register motorboat, failing to have vessel numbers, failing to have decal on vessel, in possession of an unplugged shotgun, use of lead shot, and possession of migratory game birds during a closed season.”

So what are the fines and potential jail time await Adam and Cheramie if they are found guilty?

The duo could be facing fines up to $15,300 and more than seven years in jail.

Ross M. Adam also faces extra jail time and fines in this case.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Possession of migratory game birds during a closed season, using lead shot, and hunting with an unplugged gun bring up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense. Failing to register motorboat, failing to have vessel number and failing to have decal on a vessel carry up to a $50 fine for each offense.”