Louisiana mask mandate statewide in effect tomorrow August 4th

Louisiana – (KTVE/KARD) – Everyone will be expected to wear them indoors and out in public spaces.

Governor Edwards says the mask mandate will last through september 1st- however, this could be extended if necessary.

Residents are sharing mixed reactions about the returning mandate.

“He’s doing everything he can to help the state of louisiana. and I respect the governor’s mandate. and I think everyone should wear a mask.” Says a local resident,

Steve Gentry. “At the end of the day it is not about politics, it’s about saving lives.”

Another resident doesn’t share the same opinion.

“I feel like if it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go, and i don’t need to wear a mask. I’m okay, I believe in God, and I believe God is gonna save me, so..” Says Zana Cruz.