Louisiana man wanted by police for attempted first-degree murder after injuring officer, fleeing scene

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Sunset Police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on a number of charges after he seriously injured a police officer with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Jimmy Charles, Jr., was pulled over by Sunset Police on Feb. 6 at around 2 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to Maj. Peter Guidry. While attempting to arrest Charles, he fled the scene after seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Charles, please contact Sunset Police at (337) 662-5555. A warrant is issued for Charles arrest for the following charges: