Louisiana man sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for making child porn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that a Jennings man has been sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography with a toddler-aged child.

Christopher Morvant, 48, of Jennings, was sentenced to 280 months (23 years, four months) in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for child pornography production. He was arrested in August 2018.

According to documents introduced in court in May and June 2017, Morvant convinced his co-defendant to film a video of the co-defendant Geraldine Stark performing a sexual act on a toddler-aged child. Stark sent this video to Morvant using the internet and Morvant saved the video on his personal computer.