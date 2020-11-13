Louisiana man sentenced to federal court for child pornography

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Kevin James Forestier, 26, of Scott, was sentenced to 34 months (two years and 10 months) and six years of supervised release, in addition to having to register as a sex offender.

In July 2018, law enforcement agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit received a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating a user had uploaded images containing child pornography through the internet to an account. An investigation revealed that Kevin James Forestier, Jr. was the suspected user and on September 11, 2018, law enforcement agents obtained a search warrant for his residence and cellular phone. Agents discovered child pornography containing images of a prepubescent minor who had not attained the age of 12 on Forestier’s cellular phone. Forestier admitted that he had in fact uploaded the images to his cellular phone from the internet. Forestier pleaded guilty to the charge on October 22, 2019.