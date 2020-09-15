Louisiana man pleads guilty in child’s death

BENTON, La. (AP) — A 31-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s 15-month-old child.

Tristan Deon Williams, of Bossier City, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of Serenity Slone.

Authorities said he was scheduled to go to trial on Monday but instead pleaded guilty in state district court to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 4. He faces 10 to 40 years behind bars.