SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Police have confirmed a man is dead after being struck by a car in St. Tammany Parish overnight.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the fatal crash on US 11 near Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell.

Police believe around midnight on Friday morning, a Nissan Altima was traveling north on the highway when at the same time, a wheelchair-bound man was trying to cross the roadway.

As the wheelchair entered the northbound lane of the highway, the man was struck by the Nissan, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Nissan was unharmed in the crash.

LSP says impairment is not suspected in the crash, however, toxicology samples were collected for testing.