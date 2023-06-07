NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seth Savoie, 26, of Bayou L’Ourse faces life behind bars after he was found guilty of first-degree rape on Thursday, June 1. The guilty verdict was delivered after a brief deliberation by a jury in Assumption Parish.

Detectives started to look into allegations of sexual abuse made by a 10-year-old girl on August 18, 2019. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “A forensic interview of the child was set up and conducted at an area Children’s Advocacy Center.”

The 10-year-old shared that Savoie had sexually assaulted her and further investigation led detectives to find out that this had been taking place since she was nine years old, according to the district attorney’s office. Detectives were unable to find Savoie for over a year.

Savoie was eventually caught and brought to trial after a November 6, 2020 indictment. A sentencing date for Savoie was set for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said a first-degree rape charge carries a mandatory life sentence without eh possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.