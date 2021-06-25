Louisiana man charged with 6th DUI after traffic stop in LSP parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 51-year-old Patrick O’Leary, of Covington was arrested after a traffic stop on LA 427.

The traffic stop was initiated by the Louisiana State Police after O’Leary was observed blocking both lanes on LA 427 North.

O’Leary came to a stop in the Louisiana State Police Troop A Parking Lot.

The traffic stop started with O’Leary giving the trooper his debit card instead of a Louisiana License.

LSP says after exiting the vehicle, O’Leary could only stand while holding onto the car door.

O’Leary was arrested a little after 7 a.m. for DUI.

O’Leary refused to take an intoxication test and Troopers determined that the 51-year-old needed to go the hospital.

The Covington native was sent to Our Lady of the Lake.

A warrant was obtained so blood could be taken from O’Leary at the hospital.

Results on those tests are forthcoming and O’Leary did not answer any further questions from investigators.

This was O’Leary’s 6th arrest for DUI.

O’Leary is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail facing these charges:

Operating while Intoxicated, 4th or more (Felony)

Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce (Misdemeanor)

Operating a vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test, prior offenses (Misdemeanor)

Violations of registration provisions (Misdemeanor)

O’Leary was driving without a temporary driver’s license at the time of his arrest.

No bail has been set for Patrick O’Leary.