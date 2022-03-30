RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana man has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Wednesday that allegations against Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, date back to the summer of 2021 when deputies received a tip about possible sex trafficking of a juvenile in the Alexandria area.

After a lengthy investigation, which included the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force, probable cause was established and an arrest warrants were obtained for Williams on multiple sexual related charges, the release states.

Williams was located on March 25 and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

He remains in jail on a $5,453,000.00 bond.

His charges include 100 counts 1st Degree Rape, 2 counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age, obstruction of justice, issuing worthless checks and contempt of court.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this case should contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.